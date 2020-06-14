Amenities

8619 Claypool Road Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Home in Midlothian - 8619 Claypool Road is a beautiful and spacious Contemporary style 2-story home located in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 1342 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large living room/dining room combination with a fireplace, a kitchen with a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The master bedroom, located on the second floor, features his and hers walk-in closets and a cozy balcony overlooking the back yard. Other amenities include a spacious and partially wooded corner lot, a detached storage shed, and a separate utility closet with washer and dryer provided. This home utilizes a heat pump and central air conditioning for year round comfort. It is located in the Reams Elementary, Providence Middle and Monacan High school districts. Please DO NOT DISTURB the current tenants.



Total security deposit may be equal to one month rent or two months rent. Please call our office for details.



(RLNE5851373)