Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

8619 Claypool Road

8619 Claypool Road · (804) 794-2850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8619 Claypool Road, Manchester, VA 23236
Manchester

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8619 Claypool Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8619 Claypool Road Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Home in Midlothian - 8619 Claypool Road is a beautiful and spacious Contemporary style 2-story home located in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 1342 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large living room/dining room combination with a fireplace, a kitchen with a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The master bedroom, located on the second floor, features his and hers walk-in closets and a cozy balcony overlooking the back yard. Other amenities include a spacious and partially wooded corner lot, a detached storage shed, and a separate utility closet with washer and dryer provided. This home utilizes a heat pump and central air conditioning for year round comfort. It is located in the Reams Elementary, Providence Middle and Monacan High school districts. Please DO NOT DISTURB the current tenants.

Total security deposit may be equal to one month rent or two months rent. Please call our office for details.

(RLNE5851373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8619 Claypool Road have any available units?
8619 Claypool Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8619 Claypool Road have?
Some of 8619 Claypool Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8619 Claypool Road currently offering any rent specials?
8619 Claypool Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8619 Claypool Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8619 Claypool Road is pet friendly.
Does 8619 Claypool Road offer parking?
No, 8619 Claypool Road does not offer parking.
Does 8619 Claypool Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8619 Claypool Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8619 Claypool Road have a pool?
No, 8619 Claypool Road does not have a pool.
Does 8619 Claypool Road have accessible units?
No, 8619 Claypool Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8619 Claypool Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8619 Claypool Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8619 Claypool Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8619 Claypool Road has units with air conditioning.
