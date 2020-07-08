All apartments in Manassas Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

The Point at Park Station

9430 Russia Branch View Dr · (703) 539-5795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to $750 off your first full month's rent when you move in by 7/31/20!
logo
Rent Special
Application fee waived if you move in by 7/31/20!
Location

9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0233 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 0813 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1427 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0921 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,556

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 0831 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Park Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
24hr maintenance
The Point at Park Station radiates warmth, comfort, and ease from the moment you approach the lush, gorgeous surroundings. The legendary look of traditional style and the elegant feel of clean architectural lines compose the best residential community in Manassas Park, Virginia. We are a pet friendly community that is located minutes from Route 28, near the VRE and in close proximity to Dulles Airport and Lockheed Martin. Situated in one of the country's most desirable places to live and work, this stunning apartment community reveals comfort and style with built in bookcases and gas fireplaces. You can unwind while soaking in your very own over-sized tub. Come visit us today and find out why Park Station is everything you desire in a home. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you. Please call for an appointment ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 (amenity fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance (property has a number to insurance agent)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2
rent: $35/ pet per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: aggressive; weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot: $125/month. Attached and Detached Garages Available. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Range from $25-45/ month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Point at Park Station have any available units?
The Point at Park Station has 19 units available starting at $1,372 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Park Station have?
Some of The Point at Park Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Park Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Park Station is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $750 off your first full month's rent when you move in by 7/31/20!
Is The Point at Park Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Park Station is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Park Station offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Park Station offers parking.
Does The Point at Park Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Park Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Park Station have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Park Station has a pool.
Does The Point at Park Station have accessible units?
No, The Point at Park Station does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Park Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Park Station has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Park Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Park Station has units with air conditioning.

