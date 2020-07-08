Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool garage 24hr maintenance

The Point at Park Station radiates warmth, comfort, and ease from the moment you approach the lush, gorgeous surroundings. The legendary look of traditional style and the elegant feel of clean architectural lines compose the best residential community in Manassas Park, Virginia. We are a pet friendly community that is located minutes from Route 28, near the VRE and in close proximity to Dulles Airport and Lockheed Martin. Situated in one of the country's most desirable places to live and work, this stunning apartment community reveals comfort and style with built in bookcases and gas fireplaces. You can unwind while soaking in your very own over-sized tub. Come visit us today and find out why Park Station is everything you desire in a home. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you. Please call for an appointment ...