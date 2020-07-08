9308 Michael Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home! LARGE 3 level, 5BR 3.5BA w/ attached 2 car garage in Blooms Crossing 1.5 miles from VRE. Lots of HW on main level w/ bright and open kitchen w/ granite, island & kitchen table space overlooking big Family Room. HUGE master BR w/ 2 closets & luxury bath! Walk out basement w/ Rec room, Den, Craft Room, 5th BR & full bath! Large fully fenced yard w/ deck. Must SEE!! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from the previous listing.