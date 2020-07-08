All apartments in Manassas Park
Manassas Park, VA
9308 Michael Ct
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

9308 Michael Ct

9308 Michael Court · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Michael Court, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home! LARGE 3 level, 5BR 3.5BA w/ attached 2 car garage in Blooms Crossing 1.5 miles from VRE. Lots of HW on main level w/ bright and open kitchen w/ granite, island & kitchen table space overlooking big Family Room. HUGE master BR w/ 2 closets & luxury bath! Walk out basement w/ Rec room, Den, Craft Room, 5th BR & full bath! Large fully fenced yard w/ deck. Must SEE!! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from the previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Michael Ct have any available units?
9308 Michael Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9308 Michael Ct have?
Some of 9308 Michael Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Michael Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Michael Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Michael Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9308 Michael Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9308 Michael Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Michael Ct offers parking.
Does 9308 Michael Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9308 Michael Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Michael Ct have a pool?
No, 9308 Michael Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9308 Michael Ct have accessible units?
No, 9308 Michael Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Michael Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 Michael Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 Michael Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9308 Michael Ct has units with air conditioning.

