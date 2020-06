Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3 Bedroom Townhouse In Wyndhurst!



This town home is located in the beautiful Wyndhurst neighborhood of Lynchburg, VA. One car garage on bottom floor with finished room to be used as a bedroom or bonus room with a half bath. Main floor has beautiful kitchen with all major appliances including a washer and dryer. You will also find an island, half bath and large living room with bay window. Travel upstairs to the master bedroom with full bath, a full bath off the hallway and two additional bedrooms!



Convenient to Timberlake Road and Old Forest Road.



School District:

Heritage Elementary

Sandusky Middle

Heritage High



*No pets allowed.*