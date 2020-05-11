All apartments in Lynchburg
505 Barrington Way.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

505 Barrington Way

505 Barrington Place · (434) 821-5205
Location

505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Barrington Way · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street. Owners love the quiet neighborhood, extra parking, and pool! One of the largest floor plans in the subdivision with 3 floors of living spaces & two decks for entertaining while overlooking a private wooded area. Carefree living with water, sewer, trash, ground maintenance, and pool included. Two large bedrooms on second level with cathedral ceilings. Each with attached full baths! Terrace level with nicely finished space and bathroom! Heritage, Sandusky, Heritage schools.

(RLNE4889841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 505 Barrington Way have any available units?
505 Barrington Way has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Barrington Way have?
Some of 505 Barrington Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Barrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
505 Barrington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Barrington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Barrington Way is pet friendly.
Does 505 Barrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 505 Barrington Way does offer parking.
Does 505 Barrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Barrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Barrington Way have a pool?
Yes, 505 Barrington Way has a pool.
Does 505 Barrington Way have accessible units?
No, 505 Barrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Barrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Barrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Barrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Barrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.

