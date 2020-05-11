Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street. Owners love the quiet neighborhood, extra parking, and pool! One of the largest floor plans in the subdivision with 3 floors of living spaces & two decks for entertaining while overlooking a private wooded area. Carefree living with water, sewer, trash, ground maintenance, and pool included. Two large bedrooms on second level with cathedral ceilings. Each with attached full baths! Terrace level with nicely finished space and bathroom! Heritage, Sandusky, Heritage schools.



(RLNE4889841)