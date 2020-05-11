All apartments in Lynchburg
Last updated April 6 2020 at 5:11 PM

2347 Kemper St

2347 Kemper Street · (434) 821-5205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2347 Kemper Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Fairview Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2347 Kemper St · Avail. now

$525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2347 Kemper St Available 04/13/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath in Lynchburg City - Two story house located off Campbell Ave in Lynchburg City. Two bed, 1 bath with an unfinished basement, washer dryer hook ups. Oil heat. AEP power and Lynchburg City water and sewer. WM Bass Elementary, Sandusky Middle, Heritage High school district. Pets accepted on a case by case basis over a year of age and under 30lbs. $200 nonrefundable pet fee and rent is an extra $25 a month. No kennels. Available now!

(RLNE3635336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 Kemper St have any available units?
2347 Kemper St has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2347 Kemper St currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Kemper St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Kemper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2347 Kemper St is pet friendly.
Does 2347 Kemper St offer parking?
No, 2347 Kemper St does not offer parking.
Does 2347 Kemper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 Kemper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Kemper St have a pool?
No, 2347 Kemper St does not have a pool.
Does 2347 Kemper St have accessible units?
No, 2347 Kemper St does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Kemper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2347 Kemper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2347 Kemper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2347 Kemper St does not have units with air conditioning.
