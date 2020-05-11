All apartments in Lynchburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2009 Lakeside Dr. #306

2009 Lakeside Drive · (434) 444-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2009 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome. Great Location! - This 3 Level Townhome, near the University of Lynchburg, is ready for someone to make it their home. Each Bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath. Washer/Dryer included and a fully equipped Kitchen. Unit offers plenty of storage space. Water and Trash included. Call for more information.

Sorry, NO pets.

For more information, Please call our office at 434-444-7368
To apply go to www.444rent.me

(RLNE1831609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 have any available units?
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 offer parking?
No, 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 have a pool?
No, 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 have accessible units?
No, 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
