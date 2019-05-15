Amenities

47760 Fathom Place Available 08/01/19 Great Opportunity Offered for Lease - Amazing-home offered for Lease. Immaculate home on premium lot/ almost 4000 square feet. Former Model home with all the bells & whistles. 4bedroom/5 bdrm/den in basement with full bath.Gourmet kitchen w/ island and gas cooktop. Luxurious spa-like bathroom complete with double doors, clawfoot tub, double vanities & oversized glass shower. 3 finished levels w/ bar in the basement.Large deck in back.Professionally Managed Property by Pearson Smith Property Management. Available 12- 24 months. Call today to tour!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4081119)