Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

You and your family will love this open floor plan with custom finishes - large Master Bdrm, kitchen with breakfast bar, updated washer and dryer, patio and fenced back yard. Sought after Lakeview Village in Lovettsville, Walk to Lovettsville community center, downtown restaurants and watch 4th of July fireworks from your front yard. Back yard lawn service included. Available now -