Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loudoun Valley Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a co...

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET
43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2835 sqft
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43723 STOKE CHAPEL TERRACE
43723 Stoke Chapel Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2538 sqft
Move-in Ready. New Carpet for whole house. Beautiful 3 BDR/ 2.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse with Two Story Extensions in Loudoun Valley Estates. Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Maple Cabinets.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43731 PIEDMONT HUNT TERRACE
43731 Piedmont Hunt Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2850 sqft
SPECTACULAR GARAGE(2) 4BD,3.5 BTH TOWNHOME IN PREMIER LOUDOUN VALLEY ESTATES!OVER 2700+ SQ FT! 2 LVL.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE
23351 Milltown Knoll Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2174 sqft
COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/15. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
Results within 1 mile of Loudoun Valley Estates
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,500
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
25 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42763 EXPLORER DRIVE
42763 Explorer Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3266 sqft
Gorgeous End-unit feels like a single-family home located in Ashburn Village.TH 3BD, 2.5BA.Kitchen with s.s. appliances and granite countertops.Spacious family room with fireplace. Huge MB with a luxury BA and walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22942 EVERSOLE TER
22942 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 HOUR NOTICE PLEASE. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID GUIDELINES TO REMOVE SHOES & WEAR MASKS. RENT INCLUDES VERIZON FIOS, HD VIDEO & MULTIPLE POOLS. NEXT TO TOT LOTS, TOWN CENTER & GYM. OVER 3,000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22952 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22952 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Amazing location in Brambleton. Walk to restaurants, movies & all Brambleton Town Center events. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet and TV.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22988 FOX FIRE TERRACE
22988 Fox Fire Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1978 sqft
Prime location. Brick front, two rear loading car garage. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms Freshly painted, new carpet, gourmet kitchen with fireplace. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet & TV.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
43783 TATTINGER TERRACE
43783 Tattinger Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Bright & sunny townhouse in fabulous community is just waiting for you to move in! This beautiful home features brand new stainless steel appliances in gourmet eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, three and one half bathrooms, lower level recreation room

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,925
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
22484 MAISON CARREE SQUARE
22484 Maison Carree Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2175 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL TOUR https://drive.google.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.
Results within 5 miles of Loudoun Valley Estates
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loudoun Valley Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

