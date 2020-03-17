All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

43275 MITCHAM SQUARE

43275 Micham Square · No Longer Available
Location

43275 Micham Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Fabulous TH in Loudoun Valley 2 Available mid-April. Huge gourmet kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and granite. Bump out in the kitchen and huge deck backing to trees are great for entertaining.Hardwood floors on the main level and updated lighting. All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings and neutral carpet. Master bath with updated lighting, comfort height cabinets and oversize shower. Ground level has bright rec room with convenient half bath and full sliding doors to the backyard. Great family neighborhood with pool and walking trails. Short walk to top rated schools: Rosa Lee ES, Stone Hill MS and Rock Ridge HS.Available mid-April, will consider pets case by case. $75 application fee. Must have good credit: credit check and references required. One year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE have any available units?
43275 MITCHAM SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE have?
Some of 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43275 MITCHAM SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE offer parking?
No, 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43275 MITCHAM SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

