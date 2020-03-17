43275 MITCHAM SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Fabulous TH in Loudoun Valley 2 Available mid-April. Huge gourmet kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and granite. Bump out in the kitchen and huge deck backing to trees are great for entertaining.Hardwood floors on the main level and updated lighting. All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings and neutral carpet. Master bath with updated lighting, comfort height cabinets and oversize shower. Ground level has bright rec room with convenient half bath and full sliding doors to the backyard. Great family neighborhood with pool and walking trails. Short walk to top rated schools: Rosa Lee ES, Stone Hill MS and Rock Ridge HS.Available mid-April, will consider pets case by case. $75 application fee. Must have good credit: credit check and references required. One year lease minimum.