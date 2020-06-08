43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sun Filled Impressive End Unit. 2-levels (the lower 2-levels) Condo! Beautifully designed upgraded elements through out home. High Ceiling. Upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, gas stove, striking granite and tastefully selected backsplash. Wood plank flooring on main level and upper level hallway. Master bedroom suite offers views from the small patio and the full bath features a luxurious jacuzzi tub. Master bedroom also has a large walk in closet. Additional shelving has been added in the garage for more storage. The association takes care of the grass. Enjoy Brambleton and amenities. Ample parking for visitors. Wonderful Value!