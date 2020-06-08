All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE

43229 Thoroughfare Gap Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43229 Thoroughfare Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sun Filled Impressive End Unit. 2-levels (the lower 2-levels) Condo! Beautifully designed upgraded elements through out home. High Ceiling. Upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, gas stove, striking granite and tastefully selected backsplash. Wood plank flooring on main level and upper level hallway. Master bedroom suite offers views from the small patio and the full bath features a luxurious jacuzzi tub. Master bedroom also has a large walk in closet. Additional shelving has been added in the garage for more storage. The association takes care of the grass. Enjoy Brambleton and amenities. Ample parking for visitors. Wonderful Value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE have any available units?
43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE have?
Some of 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43229 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

