43221 WHELPLEHILL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Pristine End Unit Townhouse with a spacious bedroom, a walk in closet and full bath on the entry level. The open floor plan on the main level features gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and island that overlooks the rear Trex deck., wall of windows brings in lots of warm sunlight and gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. The upper level features very spacious Master Bedroom Suite with built-ins, a walk in closet, a Master Bathroom with dual vanity and large shower with a bench, decent size two guest rooms and a shared full bath. Laundry is on the upper level for ease & convenience. The community provides tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lots, walking paths, swimming pool and a Clubhouse with exercise equipment. The house is walking distance to Rosa Lee Carter ES. Close to commuter routes, shopping, restaurants and so much more! No Pets!