43163 WHELPLEHILL TERRACE

Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a beautifully-maintained townhouse in coveted Loudoun Valley. This home featuring 4BR/3.5BA, gorgeous wood floors on three levels, bright & open living spaces, House exposure ensures fantastic light all day, gourmet kitchen with center island, SS appliances, & granite countertops. Enjoy a large balcony off the kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, Luxurious Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and lovely Master Bathroom with dual vanities. A unique amenity-rich community with clubhouse, 3 pools, fitness, trails, sports courts & onsite schools just minutes from major commuting routes, shops, restaurants, and more!