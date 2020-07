Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities basketball court parking tennis court

​​​​BASEMENT FOR RENT

➔ Located in ASHBURN (Loudon Valley)

➔ 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath

➔ Separate walkout entrance

➔ Spacious Living Room

➔ Dedicated Parking with ample street parking

➔ Electric Cook-top available

➔ Park in front of the house (with basketball court, tennis court and playing area for kids)

➔ Commute-15 mins to the Airport and 5 mins to shopping center (Walmart,Ross,.etc.,)

➔ Ideal for small Family or Sharers/Bachelors.

Available from Sep 2019