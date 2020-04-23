42832 RECTORS CHASE WAY

Amenities

****Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Single Family Home In Loudoun Valley Estates. Wood Floors Throughout Foyer, Kitchen, Living, Dinning Rooms. Family Room w/ Cathedral Ceiling, Staines Steel Appliances w/ New Exhaust Hood, Granite Countertops. Dedicated Office Room w/ Bay Window, Sun-Room off Kitchen leading to Spacious Trex-Deck w/ Small Patio + Vegetable Garden, Fully Finished Basement w/ Full Bath + Open Recreation Area w/ Built-in Speakers, Walk-Up Staircase, Full Wet Bar w/ Granite Countertops/Backsplash/Cabinetry, Theatre Room w/ 7.1 In Wall Speaker System, Large Secondary Bedrooms on Upper Level, Custom Built in Cabinets in MBR, New Shower Doors (Upper Level), Garage Floor Finished in Epoxy, Custom Garage Shelving, Customized Cabinets Installed In Laundry Room , 7 Zone Lawn Water Sprinkler System. Much More to See Go Now!