Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE

23485 Buckland Farm Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23485 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Level Home with Open Floor Plan includes: Large Kitchen with granite, double sink, gas stove, pantry and an island which overlooks the living and dining rooms. Spacious Dining and Living room combo boasts crown molding and stunning hardwood floors. The Master Suite offers a generous, private covered Balcony, walk-in closet and luxurious Private Bath with double vanity, soaking tub, water closet and a separate shower. Two additional Bedrooms, a second Full Bath and a concealed Laundry area complete the bedroom level. 9 Ft ceilings throughout. One Car Attached Garage with storage area plus driveway for additional parking. Ground Level Entrance!! HOA / Condo Fees included in monthly fee - enjoy all the wonderful amenities of Loudoun Valley Estates! Minutes from Rt 50, Toll-267, Loudoun County Parkway, Old Ox Road, Dulles Airport, Dulles Landing, Brambleton Town Center and new Silver Line Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE have any available units?
23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE have?
Some of 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE have a pool?
No, 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
