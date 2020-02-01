23485 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Two Level Home with Open Floor Plan includes: Large Kitchen with granite, double sink, gas stove, pantry and an island which overlooks the living and dining rooms. Spacious Dining and Living room combo boasts crown molding and stunning hardwood floors. The Master Suite offers a generous, private covered Balcony, walk-in closet and luxurious Private Bath with double vanity, soaking tub, water closet and a separate shower. Two additional Bedrooms, a second Full Bath and a concealed Laundry area complete the bedroom level. 9 Ft ceilings throughout. One Car Attached Garage with storage area plus driveway for additional parking. Ground Level Entrance!! HOA / Condo Fees included in monthly fee - enjoy all the wonderful amenities of Loudoun Valley Estates! Minutes from Rt 50, Toll-267, Loudoun County Parkway, Old Ox Road, Dulles Airport, Dulles Landing, Brambleton Town Center and new Silver Line Metro!