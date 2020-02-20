All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Find more places like 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
/
23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:46 PM

23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE

23460 Belvoir Woods Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loudoun Valley Estates
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23460 Belvoir Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful one car garage townhouse style condo in sought-after Buckingham at Loudoun Valley! Over 1,600 square feet of living space on two levels. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Second floor has three bedrooms with two baths. Minutes from; gym, restaurants, cinema, library, shops, etc. Enjoy all of Loudoun Valley's HOA amenities; swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, etc. Must see... NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have any available units?
23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have?
Some of 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loudoun Valley Estates 2 BedroomsLoudoun Valley Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with BalconyLoudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Parking
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA
Lake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VABerryville, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia