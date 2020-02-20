23460 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful one car garage townhouse style condo in sought-after Buckingham at Loudoun Valley! Over 1,600 square feet of living space on two levels. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Second floor has three bedrooms with two baths. Minutes from; gym, restaurants, cinema, library, shops, etc. Enjoy all of Loudoun Valley's HOA amenities; swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, etc. Must see... NO PETS ALLOWED.