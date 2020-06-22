23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse with 1 car garage available for rent in sought after Loudoun Valley Estates! This townhouse features a luxury gourmet kitchen with oversized island and plenty of cabinet space. Off the kitchen is the living room and separate dining area. Upper level features 2 master bedrooms and each have their own full baths. Laundry is conveniently located on the bedroom level. Enjoy the amenities of Loudoun Valley Estates II which include 3 pools, 2 fitness gyms and 2 fitness studios, tot lots/playgrounds, walking/jogging paths, plus so much more! Located right off of Loudoun County Parkway and less than 2 miles to Brambleton Town Center & Dulles Landing Shopping Center. Near all major commuter routes and walking distance to the metro park & ride and the future Ashburn Metro Station. Great schools!!