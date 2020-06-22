All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE

23297 Southdown Manor Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23297 Southdown Manor Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse with 1 car garage available for rent in sought after Loudoun Valley Estates! This townhouse features a luxury gourmet kitchen with oversized island and plenty of cabinet space. Off the kitchen is the living room and separate dining area. Upper level features 2 master bedrooms and each have their own full baths. Laundry is conveniently located on the bedroom level. Enjoy the amenities of Loudoun Valley Estates II which include 3 pools, 2 fitness gyms and 2 fitness studios, tot lots/playgrounds, walking/jogging paths, plus so much more! Located right off of Loudoun County Parkway and less than 2 miles to Brambleton Town Center & Dulles Landing Shopping Center. Near all major commuter routes and walking distance to the metro park & ride and the future Ashburn Metro Station. Great schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have any available units?
23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have?
Some of 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE has a pool.
Does 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23297 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

