in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

This awesome 4 bedroom 3.5 bath end townhouse with a 2 car garage in Amberlea at Loudoun Valley is filled with sunshine. This proeprty is only 5 years old and it has high ceilings, custom moldings, wood floors, gourmet kitchen w/ island, deck overlooking pond and much more. No smokers, this is a must see property and please call Mahrukh Tariq - Century 21 Accent Homes (5717336852).