22829 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters walk in closets fireplace media room

Beautiful Single Family home in Loudoun Valley Estates with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bath. Newly finished basement with rec room and extra space for additional cabinets and entertaining. Available September.Stunning Astor model Two story foyer, formal living and dinning, study, two story extended family room with a cozy fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast area. Laundry room located on main level. Master bedroom with two walk in closets and sitting area. Luxury master bath. Newly finished basement with wet bar and media room.