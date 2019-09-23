All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
22829 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE

22829 Queensbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22829 Queensbridge Drive, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Beautiful Single Family home in Loudoun Valley Estates with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bath. Newly finished basement with rec room and extra space for additional cabinets and entertaining. Available September.Stunning Astor model Two story foyer, formal living and dinning, study, two story extended family room with a cozy fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast area. Laundry room located on main level. Master bedroom with two walk in closets and sitting area. Luxury master bath. Newly finished basement with wet bar and media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

