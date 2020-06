9310 ASHMEADE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pet friendly

GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED 4 LEVEL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER SPRINGBROOK FOREST NEIGHBORHOOD ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS ~ UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & RECESS LIGHTING ~ SCREENED PORCH OFF DINING ROOM ~ LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH WOOD FIREPLACE ~ 4TH LEVEL FOR PLAY AREA OR STORAGE ~ GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO I-495, DOWNTOWN FAIRFAX, VRE, SHOPPING, METRO SYS, NVCC & GMU. METRO STOP AT YOU FRONT DOOR- ALARM SYSTEM & EXTRA REFRIGERATOR ARE AS-IS.- PETS ARE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT (NO CATS). MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS