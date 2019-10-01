4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite rental opportunity for "picky people." Tax records inaccurate-Approximate living space-1683 Square feet PLUS attached 3 car garage, large storage/laundry area and crawl space. This 3 Split level home, sited on a corner lot. Numerous "big ticket" items include new roof (2018), HVAC (2016), new gas stove (2019) and French door refrigerator (2019), some toilets replaced (2019). Galley Kitchen, with Breakfast area and large bay windows, has Corian countertops and maintenance free tile backsplash. Ceramic tile in all upper level baths. Family room on lower level has gas fireplace. Absolutely beautiful 3 season sun room on this level with a new skylight. Circular driveway, 2 solar tubes, similar to skylights, (one in hall bath and one in living room), six panel doors throughout. Features: hard wood floors on 2 levels, vaulted ceiling on main level with new LED lighting in the Living room, 16" ceramic & slate floors, 4 bedrooms on upper level.