Long Branch, VA
4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE

4525 Braeburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Braeburn Drive, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite rental opportunity for "picky people." Tax records inaccurate-Approximate living space-1683 Square feet PLUS attached 3 car garage, large storage/laundry area and crawl space. This 3 Split level home, sited on a corner lot. Numerous "big ticket" items include new roof (2018), HVAC (2016), new gas stove (2019) and French door refrigerator (2019), some toilets replaced (2019). Galley Kitchen, with Breakfast area and large bay windows, has Corian countertops and maintenance free tile backsplash. Ceramic tile in all upper level baths. Family room on lower level has gas fireplace. Absolutely beautiful 3 season sun room on this level with a new skylight. Circular driveway, 2 solar tubes, similar to skylights, (one in hall bath and one in living room), six panel doors throughout. Features: hard wood floors on 2 levels, vaulted ceiling on main level with new LED lighting in the Living room, 16" ceramic & slate floors, 4 bedrooms on upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE have any available units?
4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
What amenities does 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE have?
Some of 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4525 BRAEBURN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
