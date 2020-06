Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Here is an opportunity to live in the sought-after Rutherford community of Fairfax. This is the largest Split-level house with 5 bedrs and 3 full bath. This wonderful home located in a great neighborhood is a rare find. Near I66, the Vienna Metro, GMU, and close to I495- this home has it all. Hardwood floors, updated windows, New paint, deck, and fenced backyard and amazing floor plan. Woodson / Frost school pyramid- this is a terrific value. No smoking. Pets case by case.