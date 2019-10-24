8609 SUDLEY RD #204

Amenities

Great Opportunity, across from Prince William Hospital, Excellent condition loaded with every upgrade imaginable. Ideal for a Physician or any professional office use, Totally renovated (2016) Seller spent over $225000 in renovation, 7 exam rooms,2 doctor offices/Sleep Lab, waiting room,reception area , 1 Ba in Pristine condition, high quality Upgrades.Great Location close to I 66 ,and Shopping . Shows extremely well Must see! **Full Service net Janitorial. Water/Sewer/Electricity/Heating and Air conditioning are all included with the monthly rent.