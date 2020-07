Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Available March 1! Three finished levels that has two master bedroom suites. Main level has hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Open kitchen and open floor plan. Furniture may be kept and it may be partially furnished if desired, please contact agent for details. Washer and dryer are on the bedroom level.