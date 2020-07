Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A beauty in desired Braemar! One of the nicest streets in the neighborhood. Three finished levels! Large eat in gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, corian. Three finished levels, large composite deck, walkout basement, fenced yard, backs to trees and preserve area. Hardwood floors on main level and in owners suite. Large master bath with huge closet. Newer appliances, new water heater.