Linton Hall, VA
9430 Merrimont Trace Cir
Last updated January 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

9430 Merrimont Trace Cir

9430 Merrimont Trace Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9430 Merrimont Trace Circle, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large SFH in quiet neighborhood. Plenty of space and privacy with 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms. Large family room great for hosting along with sunroom. Stainless Steel Kitchen with plenty of space for food prep on lots of granite, and plenty of storage with walk-in pantry. Basement has large finished area, as well as a full bath and plenty of storage. Upstairs are a bonus living room, convenient Laundry Room, a hallway full bath, a large master bedroom with two large walk-in closets, and 3 nice sized bedrooms, one has bathroom ensuite. 2 car garage, driveway fits 4 more. Home is within walking distance to grocery, and close to great schools. Close to commuter routes, rail. New blinds to be installed by landlord throughout home prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir have any available units?
9430 Merrimont Trace Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir have?
Some of 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9430 Merrimont Trace Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir offers parking.
Does 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir have a pool?
No, 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir have accessible units?
No, 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9430 Merrimont Trace Cir has units with air conditioning.

