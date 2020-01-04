9430 Merrimont Trace Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large SFH in quiet neighborhood. Plenty of space and privacy with 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms. Large family room great for hosting along with sunroom. Stainless Steel Kitchen with plenty of space for food prep on lots of granite, and plenty of storage with walk-in pantry. Basement has large finished area, as well as a full bath and plenty of storage. Upstairs are a bonus living room, convenient Laundry Room, a hallway full bath, a large master bedroom with two large walk-in closets, and 3 nice sized bedrooms, one has bathroom ensuite. 2 car garage, driveway fits 4 more. Home is within walking distance to grocery, and close to great schools. Close to commuter routes, rail. New blinds to be installed by landlord throughout home prior to move in.