Beautiful 6 bedroom home for rent in sought after Bristow Community. Hardwood floors on the main level. Main level bedroom and full bathroom. Large kitchen with Butlers Pantry. Huge backyard for all of your entertainment needs. 4 nice sized bedrooms upstairs along with a huge master bedroom and bathroom. Finished basement with plenty of room for your entertainment needs. The sky is the limit with this property.