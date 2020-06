Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Prefer 2 year lease. No pets no smokers please. New remodeled beautiful townhouse/attached single house! 2340 sqf, 2 levels, On top level: 4 nice size bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Laundry room. On main level: Kitchen open to family room and breakfast room , w/ huge kitchen counter top, 42" cabinets, pantry room, kitchen open to family room and breakfast room. Living room and Dinning room combined. Two story foyer. Spacious space, ready for move in.