9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Elegant 6BR, 4.5BA 3 level Single Family Home with 2 car garage in Victory Lakes. Open floor plan, lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. A soaring foyer will lead guests to sophisticated living areas. The living room is set apart for formal entertaining. Separate elegant dining room will host meals for family and friends. 2 story family room overlook with gas fireplace off kitchen. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, granite counters, ceramic tile back-splash, office desk, breakfast nook and direct access to deck. Amazing master bedroom suite with sitting room, walk-in closet, tray ceiling and private luxury bath. 5th Bedroom on its own private level. Downstairs, spacious recreation room, 6th bedroom, full bath and walk-up access to backyard. Plentiful community amenities. Conveniently located to 28, 234, I66 & VRE.