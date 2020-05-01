All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP

9070 Roaring Spring Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9070 Roaring Spring Loop, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Pembrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Elegant 6BR, 4.5BA 3 level Single Family Home with 2 car garage in Victory Lakes. Open floor plan, lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. A soaring foyer will lead guests to sophisticated living areas. The living room is set apart for formal entertaining. Separate elegant dining room will host meals for family and friends. 2 story family room overlook with gas fireplace off kitchen. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, granite counters, ceramic tile back-splash, office desk, breakfast nook and direct access to deck. Amazing master bedroom suite with sitting room, walk-in closet, tray ceiling and private luxury bath. 5th Bedroom on its own private level. Downstairs, spacious recreation room, 6th bedroom, full bath and walk-up access to backyard. Plentiful community amenities. Conveniently located to 28, 234, I66 & VRE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP have any available units?
9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP have?
Some of 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP offers parking.
Does 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP has a pool.
Does 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP have accessible units?
No, 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 9070 ROARING SPRING LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia