9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE

Location Location Location - Great access to 66 - 234 - Gainesville - Manassas - Jiffy Lube Live - 2 Silos - Costco and yet you're tucked away from it all when you come home. Fantastic original one owner home being offered for the first time. Largest model available with many builder options. 2700+ sqft. Private rec room down stairs with full bathroom. Perfect for visitors or the ultimate student retreat. Walk out patio. Second level boasts a walk out deck. Gas fire place. Master bedroom upstairs with large tub and separate walk in shower. 2 more generous sized bedrooms with great closet space. You can tell the pride in ownership - very clean. Freshly painted and move in ready for you.