All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE

9020 Brewer Creek Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9020 Brewer Creek Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Independence

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Location Location Location - Great access to 66 - 234 - Gainesville - Manassas - Jiffy Lube Live - 2 Silos - Costco and yet you're tucked away from it all when you come home. Fantastic original one owner home being offered for the first time. Largest model available with many builder options. 2700+ sqft. Private rec room down stairs with full bathroom. Perfect for visitors or the ultimate student retreat. Walk out patio. Second level boasts a walk out deck. Gas fire place. Master bedroom upstairs with large tub and separate walk in shower. 2 more generous sized bedrooms with great closet space. You can tell the pride in ownership - very clean. Freshly painted and move in ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE have any available units?
9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
Is 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE offers parking.
Does 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE have a pool?
No, 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 BREWER CREEK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia