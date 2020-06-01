8844 SONG SPARROW DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing home in the Highly Sought after community of Morris Farms. Four bedrooms and Three Full Baths, plenty of room for everyone. Main level is very spacious, bedrooms are good size upstairs. The Master is very large and has a sitting area. The Master bath has a separate Tub and Shower. The beautifully updated basement provides lots of space for a Rec Room as well as a spacious bedroom and full bath!Lawncare covered by the Landlord.The location cannot be beat, around the corner from Glenkirk Elementary, min to Gainesville Middle and located in the Patriot school district. Convenient to I-66, The VRE and Commuter bus Service. Shopping and restaurants are literally minutes away.