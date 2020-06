Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful SFH in Glenkirk Estates*Stunning kitchen with Granite counter tops and breakfast bar*Main Floor includes Dining, Living, 1/2 Bath, Library Room and Family Room*5Large bedrooms on Upper level*MBA with Jacuzzi tub*Very Convenient to Shops, Restaurants, as well as Rt. 29, VRE and I66. Basement is not included, the owner uses the basement as a second home (4 to 8 day a month) independent entrance.