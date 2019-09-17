8617 Placid Lake Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3080b040aa ---- Beautiful 5 BR 3.5 bath single family home. This home does offer a 2nd FULL kitchen in the basement for a separate living space! Beautiful hardwood throughout home and well taken care of! Well maintained landscaping and private backyard. Pets are considered case by case. Please contact Sam Hashem with any questions at 202-904-4481 Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit