8617 Placid Lake Ct

8617 Placid Lake Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Lanier Farms
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3080b040aa ---- Beautiful 5 BR 3.5 bath single family home. This home does offer a 2nd FULL kitchen in the basement for a separate living space! Beautiful hardwood throughout home and well taken care of! Well maintained landscaping and private backyard. Pets are considered case by case. Please contact Sam Hashem with any questions at 202-904-4481 Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
