Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:21 PM

8526 CORONATION LANE

8526 Coronation Lane · (703) 957-9024
Location

8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Kingsbrooke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen. Lower level includes a family room/or 3rd bedroom, laundry, access to 1 car garage & brick back patio. Parking is not an issue in this property, as the large driveway allows parking for 2/3 cars and there's 1 more assigned parking space. Brand new roof in 2019. Well maintained community offers dog friendly jogging trails, club house, pool, tennis courts, playground and other social activities. Minutes from Virginia Gateway shopping center, Rt. 29, I-66. Tenant occupied until the end of February. **Property will be updated once tenant vacates.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 CORONATION LANE have any available units?
8526 CORONATION LANE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8526 CORONATION LANE have?
Some of 8526 CORONATION LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8526 CORONATION LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8526 CORONATION LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 CORONATION LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8526 CORONATION LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8526 CORONATION LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8526 CORONATION LANE does offer parking.
Does 8526 CORONATION LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8526 CORONATION LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 CORONATION LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8526 CORONATION LANE has a pool.
Does 8526 CORONATION LANE have accessible units?
No, 8526 CORONATION LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 CORONATION LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8526 CORONATION LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8526 CORONATION LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8526 CORONATION LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
