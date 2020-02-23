8526 CORONATION LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen. Lower level includes a family room/or 3rd bedroom, laundry, access to 1 car garage & brick back patio. Parking is not an issue in this property, as the large driveway allows parking for 2/3 cars and there's 1 more assigned parking space. Brand new roof in 2019. Well maintained community offers dog friendly jogging trails, club house, pool, tennis courts, playground and other social activities. Minutes from Virginia Gateway shopping center, Rt. 29, I-66. Tenant occupied until the end of February. **Property will be updated once tenant vacates.**