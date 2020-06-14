33 Apartments for rent in Linton Hall, VA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Linton Hall renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
New Bristow Village
1 Unit Available
11680 CAMP JONES COURT
11680 Camp Jones Court, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4513 sqft
Over 4500 fin/sf 4BR,3.5BA on a Cul-de-Sac1/4 are lot. Finished English Basement. Gourmet Kitchen, Maple Cabinet, Corian counter, Down-Drft/ 5 Burner. Mast Bath urge 12x12 tile and whirlpool jet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
13301 IANS WAY
13301 Ians Way, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3182 sqft
Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests.
Results within 1 mile of Linton Hall
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE
7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4740 sqft
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Linton Hall
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
57 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Somerset
19 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,386
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Somerset
18 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
12 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
6773 HAMPTON BAY LANE
6773 Hampton Bay Lane, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1775 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhome includes: 3BR & 2 1/2 baths, garage, large MS BR including closet with built-ins, stainless steel appliances, & granite in kitchen. 2nd level is dedicated to MS BR & MS bath with room for a sitting area or office nook.
Results within 10 miles of Linton Hall
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Linton Hall, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Linton Hall renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

