Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Linton Hall, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Linton Hall apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sheffield Manor
12328 PENZANCE LANE
12328 Penzance Lane, Linton Hall, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
1774 sqft
Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath.

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Meadows at Morris Farm
14273 CATBIRD DRIVE
14273 Catbird Drive, Linton Hall, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,650
4256 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BROOMLEY MODEL FEATURING 6-BEDROOM, 4-FULL BATHROOMS, 4-LEVEL HOUSE W/2-CAR GARAGE IN GREAT CONDITION IN MORRIS FARM>> LARGE KITCHEN CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, HUGE CENTER ISLAND & BUTLER'S PANTRY>> UPPER LEVEL 1 WITH 4 BED, 2

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsbrooke
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Linton Hall
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Results within 5 miles of Linton Hall
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
48 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
16 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Somerset
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Heritage Hunt
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10556 Falkirk Way
10556 Falkirk Way, Sudley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1742 sqft
- Beautiful townhouse 2 bed/3 baths. Walk into a Double Story Foyer and make your way up to an open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE
6269 Aster Haven Crossing, Prince William County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1547 sqft
Move-in ready end-unit 2BR townhouse condo with finished one-car garage and balcony. Well maintained unit with upgraded elfa closet organizers, gourmet kitchen with stone counters and s/s appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8323 HERITAGE CROSSING COURT
8323 Heritage Crossing Court, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2016 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES AND BE SAFE. KINDLY WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES AT ALL TIMES. Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus 1 half bathroom with 1 car garage town home style condominium for rent. Looks and feels like BRAND NEW.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7748 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE
7748 Cedar Branch Drive, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1568 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 .5 bath home with hardwood floors on mail level. Open floor plan with granite in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Nice balcony off upstairs den.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8616 BRAXTED LN
8616 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful move in ready townhome in Georgian Hamlet. Largest unit in the neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and den in finished basement. End unit. New laminate floors on main level. New carpet on bedroom level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE
7013 Little Thames Drive, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1990 sqft
Spacious town home minutes to shopping, major transportation routes & the town of Haymarket! Upon entering the home is a private office with french doors, half bathroom & garage access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Linton Hall, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Linton Hall apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

