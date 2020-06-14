Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Linton Hall, VA with garage

Linton Hall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14300 MEAGAN LOOP
14300 Meagan Loop, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
5140 sqft
Available July 1st.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12075 SERENITY PLACE
12075 Serenity Place, Linton Hall, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3704 sqft
Beautiful 5 bed 4.5 bath SFH in the Patriot HS pyramid on a quiet cul-de-sac, Spacious open floor plan. Two story entryway and a formal living and dining room on either side.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13301 IANS WAY
13301 Ians Way, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3182 sqft
Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests.

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Kingsbrooke
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Linton Hall

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE
7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4740 sqft
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Linton Hall
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7438 Brunson Circle
7438 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2521 sqft
Brunson Circle - A must see - Welcome to 7438 Brunson Circle, a move in ready townhouse styled condo with 1 car garage! The main level features a spacious and bright open floor plan that includes a formal living and dining room equipped with 9 ft

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
15910 Darling Place - 1
15910 Darling Place, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3435 sqft
Welcome home to this immaculate luxury living townhome located in the Villages of Piedmont II. This home will check all of the boxes as you make your way through your tour.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Westmarket
1 Unit Available
15049 CLEMENTINE WAY
15049 Clementine Way, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2540 sqft
Very well maintained home. Wood floors in foyer. Formal dining room. Breakfast bar in kitchen. Nook that leads to a large Trex deck. Gas stove for efficient cooking and large pantry in the Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
6773 HAMPTON BAY LANE
6773 Hampton Bay Lane, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1775 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhome includes: 3BR & 2 1/2 baths, garage, large MS BR including closet with built-ins, stainless steel appliances, & granite in kitchen. 2nd level is dedicated to MS BR & MS bath with room for a sitting area or office nook.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13204 NOKESVILLE ROAD
13204 Nokesville Road, Nokesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
960 sqft
You'll love with this well maintained, 2 bedroom , 2 car garage, rambler on a level half acre lot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7586 BRUNSON CIRCLE
7586 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1494 sqft
Beautiful Somerset subdivision. Shows like a model home. Open Concept. Bright with natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets. Newer washer and dryer. Custom interior paint.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Downtown Manassas
1 Unit Available
9416 BATTLE ST #301
9416 Battle Street, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE JULY 8TH*ULTRA CONVENIENT 2 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT ON 3RD FLOOR OF BRICK BUILDING IN OLD TOWN MANASSAS*ADJACENT TO PARKING GARAGE*WALKING DISTANCE TO VRE/COMMUTER RAIL, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & MORE*LIVING ROOM OFFERS SKYLIGHT, CEILING FAN

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6330 CULLEN PLACE
6330 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2336 sqft
One Car Garage End Unit TH on the golf course in Piedmont! Three level bump out. Newer carpet and fresh paint. Main level boasts LR/DR combo, spacious kitchen w/ table space and bump out. 3 upper level Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted Ceilings.

1 of 23

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
10396 LIME TREE CT
10396 Lime Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
APPLY ONLINE at LONGANDFOSTER. com enter property address and follow instrustions--- GORGEOUS professionally decorated, partially furnished home with over 4000 sq feet. Formal LR & DR. Main level office. 2-story family room w/ FP.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8931 GARRETT WAY
8931 Garrett Way, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2478 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Beautifully designed 3BR, 3.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lake Manassas
1 Unit Available
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6328 CULLEN PLACE
6328 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2334 sqft
Great rental with amazing golf course views. Three levels with three level bump out. HW on main floor, granite, upgraded cabinets, deck off of SR. Finished LL with walk out to back yard. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. Spacious Master BR.

1 of 46

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Results within 10 miles of Linton Hall
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Linton Hall, VA

Linton Hall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

