8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Back on market. The BEST in Bristow. Beautiful home with two story family Rm, shining HW floor at a tranquil cul-de-sac with trees and composite deck with fence. Over 4100sft living area at 3 levels. Large finished walk out basement with kitchenette, additional bedrooms and washer/dryer. Walking distance to elemental school. Shopping centers at Bristow, Gainesville is only mins away. Easy access to I66, 234 Parkway, VRE train station to Dulles International airport and DC. Due to the Covid-19, showing agents and customers are required to follow the safety protocol to show the property (pls wear facial mask, gloves, shoeguard, etc). The store ran out of Shoeguard supply. So, it is better agent and clients bring their own shoeguard to save material. 24hrs lead time for showing appointment. Available to move in on July 1. Please submit rental application with NVAR application form and see detail of the instruction in the document attached in the doc link.