Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT

8497 Lanier Overlook Court · (571) 278-3678
Location

8497 Lanier Overlook Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Lanier Farms

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Back on market. The BEST in Bristow. Beautiful home with two story family Rm, shining HW floor at a tranquil cul-de-sac with trees and composite deck with fence. Over 4100sft living area at 3 levels. Large finished walk out basement with kitchenette, additional bedrooms and washer/dryer. Walking distance to elemental school. Shopping centers at Bristow, Gainesville is only mins away. Easy access to I66, 234 Parkway, VRE train station to Dulles International airport and DC. Due to the Covid-19, showing agents and customers are required to follow the safety protocol to show the property (pls wear facial mask, gloves, shoeguard, etc). The store ran out of Shoeguard supply. So, it is better agent and clients bring their own shoeguard to save material. 24hrs lead time for showing appointment. Available to move in on July 1. Please submit rental application with NVAR application form and see detail of the instruction in the document attached in the doc link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT have any available units?
8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT have?
Some of 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT does offer parking.
Does 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT have a pool?
No, 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
