14323 Grackle Ct
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:42 AM

14323 Grackle Ct

14323 Grackle Court · No Longer Available
Location

14323 Grackle Court, Linton Hall, VA 20155
Meadows at Morris Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
refrigerator
Basement - Property Id: 166136

Nice and clean basement. One bed room,full bathroom,full kitchen and dining table, nice sofa couch, tv and tv stand. Washer and dryer separate in the basement.bed and mattress included you have to bring your own bed sheet and blanket.Refrigerator .Gas,electrical and water bill and Wi-Fi all included in the rent. Nice shopping center 3.5 miles and Glenkirk elementary school one minute walk and Gainesville middle school 1.5 mile and Great hospital few miles.
Nice and safe neighborhood. One month rent and one month security deposit required. Available November 1 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166136p
Property Id 166136

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5214566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14323 Grackle Ct have any available units?
14323 Grackle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 14323 Grackle Ct have?
Some of 14323 Grackle Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14323 Grackle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14323 Grackle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14323 Grackle Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14323 Grackle Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 14323 Grackle Ct offer parking?
No, 14323 Grackle Ct does not offer parking.
Does 14323 Grackle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14323 Grackle Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14323 Grackle Ct have a pool?
No, 14323 Grackle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14323 Grackle Ct have accessible units?
No, 14323 Grackle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14323 Grackle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14323 Grackle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14323 Grackle Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14323 Grackle Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
