14323 Grackle Ct

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Nice and clean basement. One bed room,full bathroom,full kitchen and dining table, nice sofa couch, tv and tv stand. Washer and dryer separate in the basement.bed and mattress included you have to bring your own bed sheet and blanket.Refrigerator .Gas,electrical and water bill and Wi-Fi all included in the rent. Nice shopping center 3.5 miles and Glenkirk elementary school one minute walk and Gainesville middle school 1.5 mile and Great hospital few miles.

Nice and safe neighborhood. One month rent and one month security deposit required. Available November 1 2019.

No Pets Allowed



