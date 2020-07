Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic end unit with3 bed, 3.5 baths and 2 car garage in desirable Meadows at Morris Farm! Exceptional views and privacy backing to park land with lots of natural lighting! Tucked away in quiet section of the neighborhood! Enjoy fabulous community amenity, close to commuter routes and shopping! Fabulous gourmet style kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, luxury master suite with walk in closet and so much more!