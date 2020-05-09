13561 DODSWORTH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included media room internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access media room

Basement Apartment BRAND NEW- Just Finished - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath - Walk-out Level & Private Entrance - Large Bedroom - Full Kitchen - Large Family Room - Personal Washer & Dryer - Full Bathroom w/Tub - Separate Storage Area Convenient to Rt. 28, Rt. 29 and Rt. 66 Off Linton Hall in Kingsbrooke Close to Virginia Gateway which features restaurants, shops, movie theater, night life, and more All utilities included. Verizon Fios internet and TV (1 box) services included, (additional box available subject to fee). No pets. No smoking. $40 application fee per applicant 18 years and older. Subject to background check completed by 3rd party.