13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY
13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY

13526 Colesmire Gate Way · No Longer Available
Location

13526 Colesmire Gate Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Kingsbrooke
Kingsbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3 bd 2ba TownHouse for Rent, $1920/M, plus utilities, in Bristow/Gainesville area W/ Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, A/C. Conveniently located for commuters: minutes to VRE train station, I66, route 29, route 28 and 243, easy access to Manassas, Fairfax, Arlington and DC.No smoking. Full application with a credit check, application fee can be waived for military or DoD family with security clearance. Long term lease is welcome!Bristow Run ES, Gainesville MS and Patriot High SchoolAvailable Now.Please text or email (with your phone number) 443-925-NineFiveOneFive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY have any available units?
13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
Is 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY is not pet friendly.
Does 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY offer parking?
No, 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY have a pool?
No, 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY has units with air conditioning.

