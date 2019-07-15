13526 COLESMIRE GATE WAY.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

3 bd 2ba TownHouse for Rent, $1920/M, plus utilities, in Bristow/Gainesville area W/ Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, A/C. Conveniently located for commuters: minutes to VRE train station, I66, route 29, route 28 and 243, easy access to Manassas, Fairfax, Arlington and DC.No smoking. Full application with a credit check, application fee can be waived for military or DoD family with security clearance. Long term lease is welcome!Bristow Run ES, Gainesville MS and Patriot High SchoolAvailable Now.Please text or email (with your phone number) 443-925-NineFiveOneFive