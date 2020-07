Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator

Available immediately! 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome in fantastic convenient location close to schools, shopping, and dining. Spacious kitchen with bay window. Gleaming hardwoods throughout. Light-filled main floor floorplan with skylight and sunken family room with wood burning fireplace. Finished walk-out basement with half bath. Luxury master bath with separate tub and shower and double vanity. Hurry! This won't last long!