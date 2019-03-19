12903 RANNOCH FOREST CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready Now. End unit townhome in Breamar with wood floors throughout. Lovely 2 Level Patio Home with 1 Car Garage*Extra Storage in Garage*Charming Front Porch*Fenced Yard w/Patio*Soaring 2 Story Family Room w/Gas Fireplace*Kitchen w/Corain Ctrs & Abundance of 42" Oak Cabinets*Sep. Living & Dining rooms*Spacious Bedrooms*Bath w/Double Vanity*Amenity Rich Community of Braemar*Just Mins to VRE!