12903 Rannoch Forest Circle, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Braemar
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Move in Ready Now. End unit townhome in Breamar with wood floors throughout. Lovely 2 Level Patio Home with 1 Car Garage*Extra Storage in Garage*Charming Front Porch*Fenced Yard w/Patio*Soaring 2 Story Family Room w/Gas Fireplace*Kitchen w/Corain Ctrs & Abundance of 42" Oak Cabinets*Sep. Living & Dining rooms*Spacious Bedrooms*Bath w/Double Vanity*Amenity Rich Community of Braemar*Just Mins to VRE!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
