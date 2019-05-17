All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

12520 Erroll Lane

12520 Erroll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12520 Erroll Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a099a8c044 ---- Well maintained home*The gourmet eat in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet&counter space,granite,SS appliances&flows nicely into the family room w/fireplace*Formal living room/dining rooms.Spacious bedrooms*Master w/huge walk in closet*Fully finished basement offers plenty of room to entertain w/full bath&plenty of storage space*Deck and fenced backyard*Close to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, VRE. Automatic Garage Door Opener Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Chair Railing Closet Master Bedroom Walk In Closet(S) Walk In Countertop(S) Granite Crown Molding Drapes / Curtains Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades / Blinds Tub Soaking Vanities Double Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12520 Erroll Lane have any available units?
12520 Erroll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12520 Erroll Lane have?
Some of 12520 Erroll Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12520 Erroll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12520 Erroll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12520 Erroll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12520 Erroll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12520 Erroll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12520 Erroll Lane offers parking.
Does 12520 Erroll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12520 Erroll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12520 Erroll Lane have a pool?
No, 12520 Erroll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12520 Erroll Lane have accessible units?
No, 12520 Erroll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12520 Erroll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12520 Erroll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12520 Erroll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12520 Erroll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

