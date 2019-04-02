All apartments in Linton Hall
Linton Hall, VA
12234 JENNELL DRIVE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

12234 JENNELL DRIVE

12234 Jennell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12234 Jennell Dr, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Immediate delivery available. 4 bedroom / 2 bath on 2 acres of privacy. No Home Owner Association to worry about* Two car garage* Adjacent to small stream and wooded lot for privacy. A great commuter location close to 29 and 66 and 28. Come take a look. Available 12- 24 months. Call today to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

