12234 JENNELL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Immediate delivery available. 4 bedroom / 2 bath on 2 acres of privacy. No Home Owner Association to worry about* Two car garage* Adjacent to small stream and wooded lot for privacy. A great commuter location close to 29 and 66 and 28. Come take a look. Available 12- 24 months. Call today to tour!