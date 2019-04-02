12234 JENNELL DRIVE

Immediate delivery available. 4 bedroom / 2 bath on 2 acres of privacy. No Home Owner Association to worry about* Two car garage* Adjacent to small stream and wooded lot for privacy. A great commuter location close to 29 and 66 and 28. Come take a look. Available 12- 24 months. Call today to tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
