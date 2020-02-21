12218 Bolter Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage media room

This gorgeous Colonial has all the space you'll need, both inside and out! 3300-plus square feet of finished living spaces offers options for entertaining, relaxing, playing, crafting and much more! Large living area with fireplace and beautiful built-ins is perfect for guests or just kicking back for an evening with your favorite folks. Large kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and stainless appliances makes meal prep a breeze. Carpeted basement can be game room, media room, home school area or whatever you need. Outside you'll love spending time on the screened in porch or out in the sun or under the stars on the adjoining deck. Roof replaced in 2018. Excellent community amenities include playground, pool, sport courts and more! Close to major commuter routes, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and dining. Pets ok with owner approval.