Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

12218 Bolter Lane

12218 Bolter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12218 Bolter Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This gorgeous Colonial has all the space you'll need, both inside and out! 3300-plus square feet of finished living spaces offers options for entertaining, relaxing, playing, crafting and much more! Large living area with fireplace and beautiful built-ins is perfect for guests or just kicking back for an evening with your favorite folks. Large kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and stainless appliances makes meal prep a breeze. Carpeted basement can be game room, media room, home school area or whatever you need. Outside you'll love spending time on the screened in porch or out in the sun or under the stars on the adjoining deck. Roof replaced in 2018. Excellent community amenities include playground, pool, sport courts and more! Close to major commuter routes, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and dining. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12218 Bolter Lane have any available units?
12218 Bolter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12218 Bolter Lane have?
Some of 12218 Bolter Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12218 Bolter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12218 Bolter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12218 Bolter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12218 Bolter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12218 Bolter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12218 Bolter Lane offers parking.
Does 12218 Bolter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12218 Bolter Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12218 Bolter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12218 Bolter Lane has a pool.
Does 12218 Bolter Lane have accessible units?
No, 12218 Bolter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12218 Bolter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12218 Bolter Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12218 Bolter Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12218 Bolter Lane has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

