Great Location close to everything Gainesville/Bristow/Manassas. One level living with 4 bedrooms and two baths. Lovely hardwood floors throughout.No HOA here. Lots of space. Mature lot with over 5 acres. Close to 66/29/28. Come take a look. Large porch as we well as patio for relaxing. Immediate Delivery.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have any available units?
12214 JENNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 12214 JENNELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12214 JENNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12214 JENNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.