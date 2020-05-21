All apartments in Linton Hall
12214 JENNELL DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

12214 JENNELL DRIVE

12214 Jennell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12214 Jennell Dr, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Location close to everything Gainesville/Bristow/Manassas. One level living with 4 bedrooms and two baths. Lovely hardwood floors throughout.No HOA here. Lots of space. Mature lot with over 5 acres. Close to 66/29/28. Come take a look. Large porch as we well as patio for relaxing. Immediate Delivery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have any available units?
12214 JENNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 12214 JENNELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12214 JENNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12214 JENNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12214 JENNELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12214 JENNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12214 JENNELL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12214 JENNELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12214 JENNELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12214 JENNELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12214 JENNELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12214 JENNELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12214 JENNELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

