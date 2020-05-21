12214 JENNELL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great Location close to everything Gainesville/Bristow/Manassas. One level living with 4 bedrooms and two baths. Lovely hardwood floors throughout.No HOA here. Lots of space. Mature lot with over 5 acres. Close to 66/29/28. Come take a look. Large porch as we well as patio for relaxing. Immediate Delivery.